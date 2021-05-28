Cyclone Yaas Review: Odisha seeks Long-term Solutions

TNI Bureau: Odisha did not seek any immediate funds from the Centre during the review meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport this morning.

According to SRC Pradeep Jena, the State government will manage the situation as of now and any demand for the funds will be placed following the detailed assessment after a week. However, PM Narendra Modi may announce an interim package

CM Naveen Patnaik has sought two long-term mitigation solutions to deal with the frequent Cyclone menace in the state. They include a disaster resilient power infrastructure (including under ground cabling and advance technology) as well as the coastal storm surge protection to save the coastal areas from inundation in case of cyclone or cyclonic storm.

Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Pratap Sarangi, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, DGP Abhay, SRC Pradeep Jena, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.

PM Narendra Modi conducted the aerial survey of Cyclone affected Balasore and Bhadrak districts later.