TNI Morning News Headlines – May 27, 2024

➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 29 ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha on June 1. PM Modi will address 3 public meetings in Baripada, Balasore and Kendrapara.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive on May 29 and address election meetings at Balasore and Bhadrak while MP Rahul Gandhi will reach on May 30 and attend meeting in Balasore district.
➡️BJP demands release of arrested MLA candidate Prasanta Jagadev, warns of Khordha bandh.
➡️6 injured in post-poll violence in Banki; tension high in Pipili.
➡️Cyclone Remal: Flight operations resume at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata after it was shut down yesterday.
➡️Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal makes landfall between the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts at 135 kmph speed, leaves a series of destruction. 14 NDRF Teams deployed across West Bengal.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files a fresh plea in Supreme Court, seeking an extension of his interim bail deadline by 7 days.
➡️Gujarat: Forensic Science Laboratory team conducts an investigation at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, where a massive fire broke out on 25th May claiming the lives of 27 people.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Sonia Gandhi pay floral tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary at Shanti Van in New Delhi today.
➡️Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 1.07 crore in share trading fraud; cops launch probe.
➡️Naxalites set fire to 2 BSNL towers in Chameli village and garden in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.
➡️Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to win third IPL Title.
➡️Ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar bagged the historic gold medal at the Asian Women’s Artistic Gymnastic Championship in Tashkent on Sunday.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time peaks in early trade.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.06 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️40 killed in Israeli bombing on camp in Rafah: Palestinian media.
