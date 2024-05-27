The 8% Extra Votes in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In 2019, 3 assembly segments under Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency recorded an overall voter turnout of 45.51%. There has been an increase of more than 8% in 2024, a huge positive sign for the Capital City. All the three assembly constituencies registered more than 50% voter turnout for the first time.

Bhubneswar Central which had recorded 43.25% voter turnout in 2019, registered 51.28% in 2024. Bhubaneswar North recorded a voter turnout of 53.93% against 45.39% in 2019. Bhubaneswar Ekamra too witnessed 56.42% voter turnout as compared to 47.64% in 2019.

While everyone appreciates the development, there have been discussions on whether the trend is for a change! Will BJP win more votes this time and grab at least two seats in Bhubaneswar, giving a big jolt to the ruling party?

BJD was fighting against huge anti-incumbency, dissidence, rebellion and BJP’s penetration in the slums. The extra 8% votes will be enough to trigger the panic button in BJD camp. But, their top brass is confident of turning the tables.