Interesting Battle in Sambalpur Parliamentary Segment

TNI Bureau: Sambalpur Parliamentary seat remains the hotbed of all political activities in Odisha, thanks to two stalwarts of BJP and BJD who locked horns here. The ‘Battle of Titans’ between Dharmendra Pradhan and Pranab Das ended on May 25 and their fate is sealed in the EVM. 79.50% voter turnout has been recorded in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

If we see the voting pattern and analyse the inputs and analysis, BJP seems to be ahead in Kuchinda, Rengali and Deogarh. Similarly, BJD expects to take a lead in Athamallik, Chhendipada and Rairakhol, but BJP seems to have done the ground work to make a dent into BJD votes. Sambalpur assembly segment may throw some interesting figures.

Kuchinda (82.88%), Rengali (82.19%), Athamalik (85.69%), Chendipada (84.36%) in Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency recorded good voter turnout. These constituencies might play a decisive role in the final results.

The amount of lead BJP and BJD take in each segment, will decide the winner in the end. While most people predict a close fight, some bat for their respective candidates with a good margin. We will know on June 4, who wins the battle of the nerves.