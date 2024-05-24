TNI Morning News Headlines – May 24, 2024

➡️Puri: Chariot construction work of Holy Trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra
for Ratha Jatra is underway in full swing at Ratha Khala.
➡️Odisha Elections 2024: Phase 3 voting tomorrow; polling will be held for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats, and all the 42 Assembly seats under these Parliamentary segments.
➡️There are 1132 booths out of which 152 are sensitive booths. CAPF will be deployed in the critical booths. There are 421 ‘Sakhi’ booths: Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda.
➡️Tight security arrangements have been made, with the deployment of over 33,000 personnel, for elections to 5 Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
➡️BJD leader Subasini Jena with assets worth around Rs 135 crore is the richest candidate among all nominees in the fray for the fourth phase of polling for the Odisha Assembly.
➡️Chhattisgarh: A total of 8 Naxalites killed in an ongoing encounter in the border area of Narayanpur-Bijapur-Dantewada.
➡️Death toll rises to 9 in Thane chemical factory blast.
➡️Campaigning for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections ends; 58 seats to go to polls on May 25.
➡️India’s ace badminton player PV Sindhu enters Malaysia Master Semifinals by defeating world No. 6 Han Yue of China.
➡️Sensex hits all-time peak of 75,525.48 in early trade; Nifty up 15.45 points to 22,983.10.
➡️Rupee rises 11 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️No trace of bullets or similar items have been detected on the wreckage of the crashed helicopter that was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
➡️Taiwan detects 49 Chinese aircraft, 19 vessels near its territory.
➡️United States is preparing a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine.
➡️Australian media reports more than 100 people killed in a Papua New Guinea landslide.
