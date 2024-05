Odisha Matric Results to be declared on May 26

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha matric results 2024 on May 26 at 10:30 am.

Students can check their scores online by visiting the official website bseodisha.nic.in at 11:30 am.

The annul Matric exam was held between February 20 and March 4. A total of 5,51,611 students appeared the examination this year.