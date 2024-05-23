Pandian lashes out at Himanta Biswa Sarma

TNI Bureau: BJD leader VK Pandian today lashed out at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly ‘disrespecting’ CM Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing a public meeting in Nimapara, Pandian alleged that several big leaders of BJD like the Chief Minister of Assam are coming to Odisha and are disrespecting the Chief Minister.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I would like to tell him that Naveen Babu has worked with your Guru’s Guru. Naveen Babu was a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee’s government, and you were practising law at that time,” Pandian said adding that the Assam Chief Minister should learn humility and culture from the people of Odisha, may the Lord Jagannath bless him with good sense.

It is to be noted here that while addressing a public meeting today the Assam CM had claimed that the Odisha CM remained in hostage situation and BJD will disintegrate after poll results.