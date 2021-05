Ex Odisha Youth Congress President Sangram Jena Critical

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Youth Congress President and son of former OPCC President Jayadev Jena, Sangram Keshari Jena (Bapi) has been airlifted to Hyderabad in a critical condition.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sangram has been treated for Covid-19 and put on ventilator. As his condition did not improve even after 20 days, he was taken to Hyderabad via air ambulance.

Sangram Jena was elected Odisha Youth Congress President in 2011 and was in charge for a few years.