TNI Morning News Headlines – May 22, 2024

➡️Low-pressure area forms under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal coast, depression on May 24; cyclonic circulation may trigger heavy rainfall.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s roadshow to be held today in Odisha Capital.
➡️73.50% voter turnout recorded in 2nd Phase Polling in Odisha.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed Dilip Kumar Mohapatra as the Additional Collector of Boudh district and Returning Officer for Kantamal Assembly constituency.
➡️Simulia MLA & former Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi quits BJD.
➡️ECI orders re-polling in Booth No. 26 and 28 in Kantamal Assembly constituency under Kandhamal Lok Sabha segment on May 23.
➡️ECI will appoint special staff in Haryana to verify voters wearing Burqa & Ghoonghat.
➡️Three militants arrested in Manipur.
➡️Monks to take out rally in Kolkata to protest Mamata Banerjee’s remarks. Banerjee stated that certain monks in West Bengal were working on the instructions of the BJP in the elections.
➡️During the 7th edition of Joint Exercise Shakti, Indian & French Army shared drills and expertise in jungle survival techniques.
➡️Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s Sunil Narine overtakes R Ashwin to become fifth highest wicket-taker in IPL.
➡️Sensex climbs 212.21 points to 74,165.52 in early trade; Nifty up 48.35 points to 22,577.40.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.28 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Nepal’s Everest Man- Kami Rita climbs Mount Everest for a record 30th time.
➡️United Nations halts food distribution in Rafah due to lack of supplies, insecurity.
➡️Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight kiIIs 1, injures 30.
