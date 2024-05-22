73.50% Voter Turnout recorded in 2nd Phase Polling in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 73.50% voter turnout during the second phase of polling on Monday, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Voting was held at a total of 35 assembly seats and five Lok Sabha constituencies of Sundargarh, Aska, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Bargarh in the second phase.

The highest voter turnout of 84.11 per cent was recorded in Bhatli assembly seat while the Aska assembly constituency reported the lowest turnout of 59.05 per cent.

Here’s the list of constituencies with five highest voter turnout:

1. Bhatli: 84.11%

2. Kantamal: 83.98%

3. Sonepur: 83.21%

4. Jharsuguda: 82.74%

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

5. Biramaharajpur: 81.92%

Here’s the list of constituencies with five lowest voter turnout:

• Aska: 59.05%

• Kabisuryanagar: 60.88%

• Hinjili: 61.01%

• Raghunathpali: 63.64%

• Sanakhemundi: 63.72%

It is pertinent to note that as many as 40 candidates filed nominations for contesting Lok Sabha elections in Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundergarh, while 265 filed nominations for 35 assembly constituencies.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik among several other heavyweight leaders who were in the fray. He had filed his nomination from both Hinjili and Kantabanji constituencies. While Hinjili recorded a voter turnout of 61.01 percent, 73.41 percent turnout was reported from Kantabanji constituency.