TNI Morning News Headlines – May 22, 2020

* 86 new cases in Odisha in last 24 hours, Odisha tally rises to 1189. 80 in Quarantine Centres; 1 in Containment Zone, 5 Local. Jajpur reports 46 cases.

* PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha to assess Cyclone Amphan impact today.

* After aerial survey, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar around 5 pm.

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks to his West Bengal counterpart Mamta Banerjee ; extends full support in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

* Train reservation counters open at Bhubaneswar.

* Married Women Across Odisha Observe Savitri Puja.

* 80 deaths in West Bengal; 60% of the State affected due to the impact of Cyclone Amphan: Mamata Banerjee.

* PM Modi arrives in cyclone-hit West Bengal, met by CM Mamata Banerjee at the Kolkata airport.

* RBI cuts reverse repo rate to 3.35%; to maintain accommodative stance: Governor Shaktikanta Das.

* RBI extends moratorium on loan repayments by 3 more months till 31st August, 2020 in view of COVID-19: RBI Governor.

* RBI increases export credit period to 15 months from 1 yr; to extend Rs 15,000-cr line of credit to EXIM Bank: Governor Das.

* 6 member monetary policy committee voted 5:1 in favour of 40 bps cut in interest rate.

* GDP growth in 2020-21 to remain Negative; monetary policy transmission has continued to improve.

* Rupee falls 23 paise to 75.84 against US dollar in early trade.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,583; cases climb to 1,18,447 in India.

* Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 41,642.

* Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1666 in Maharashtra Police. Number of active cases & deaths stands at 1177 & 16.

* Flights with duration between 180-210 mins, like ones on Delhi-Coimbatore route, to have lower, upper limit of Rs 6500 and Rs 18600.

* Indian Navy Patrol Vessel INS Sunayna Arrives in Kochi After 80-Day Anti-Piracy Patrol Without Entering Any Port.