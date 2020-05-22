TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 22, 2020

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to review situation in Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Apmhan. PM will be conducting an aerial survey of the areas affected by Cyclone Amphan.

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks to West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, assures all possible support.

* Another 43 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 436.

* Earlier today, PM Modi conducts aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal; announces advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for cyclone-hit West Bengal.

* Rs. 2 lakhs would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured.

* Railway reservation is open for public in all the classes of 230 trains connecting various stations in the country. More than 13 lakh passengers booked ticket since yesterday.

* Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows travel of certain categories of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders to India.

* Delhi reports 660 new cases of coronavirus, 12,319 cases in total.

* Air India resumes booking for domestic flights; to operate a total of 8,428 flights each week for the next three months from May 25 to August 25.

* CBDT issues tax refunds worth Rs. 26,242 crore to 16,84,298 tax assesses since 1st April to 21st May 2020.

* CISCE released the schedule of the remaining ICSE and ISC 2020 examinations on its official website.

* Congress Spokesperson Sanjay Jha tests +Ve for COVID-19; to stay in home quarantine being asymptomatic as tweeted by Sanjay Jha.

* People offered namaz at Jama Masjid today, on the last Friday of Ramzan.