TNI Evening News Headlines – May 21, 2020

* Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made aerial survey of districts affected by Cyclon Amphan.

* Under-construction bridge over Budhabalanga river collapsed at 5.30 PM in Balasore.

* Matric exam paper evaluation to begin from May 26. Results of Matric examination will be declared by July-end: Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

* Amphan Cyclone: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy through VC to review immediate post-cyclone scenario in the State.

* 2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jagatsinghpur. Tally rises to 30 in the Dist.

* Cyclone Amphan: 72 people killed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to visit State.

* PM Narendra Modi likely to conduct an aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-affected areas of West Bengal & Odisha.

* 9 people, including two employees of Chinese phone maker, test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

* Kolkata airport back to operation from 12 PM today after #CyclonAmphan ravaged at wind speed of 130 kmph.

* Maharashtra: 43-year-old traffic police constable of Pune dies of coronavirus.

* A 50-year-old CRPF assistant sub-inspector succumbs to coronavirus in Delhi.

* 1 Cop martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

* 9 new cases of COVID19 & 1 death reported in CRPF today; total number of cases rises to 335.

* 2 naxals, carrying cash rewards on their heads, gunned down in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada.

* Around 83,334 residents of J&K stranded in other States & UTs brought back.

* 23,475 people have safely returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission till date.

* 360 new positive cases reported in UP; active cases stand at 2,130.

* Number of active cases of COVID-19 rises to 177 in Kerala.