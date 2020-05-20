Centre launches scheme to solarise entire Sun Temple & Konark town

TNI Bureau: The Government of India has launched scheme for 100% solarisation of Konark sun temple & Konark town.

With an objective to take forward the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop the historical Sun temple town of Konark in Odisha as ‘Surya Nagri’, to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple and the importance of promoting solar energy”, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has taken up the Complete Solarisation of Konark sun temple and Konark town in Odisha, informed by R K Singh, MoS for Power and MNRE.

The Scheme envisages setting up of 10 MW grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications like solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, off-grid solar power plants with battery storage etc.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) extends 100% Central Financial Assistance (CFA) support of around Rs. 25 Crores from Government of India for the solarisation of Konark sun temple.