Karnataka Deadlock Ends; Sidda gets Shiva as Deputy

TNI Bureau: The Congress Party has finally announced the name of new Chief Minister of Karnataka. While Siddaramaiah will be the CM, DK Shivakumar will be the only Deputy CM.

DK Shivakumar will also hold the post of Karnataka Congress President and continue till the end of parliamentary election. CM, Deputy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn-in on May 20.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar tried to show their unity by posing together for a photo-up and travelled in the same car. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tried hard to bring both on board.

The Congress Party has thanked Sonia Gandhi for ending the deadlock with her efforts.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar has said that he agreed to the power sharing formula in the larger interest of the state. “I am committed to people of Karnataka”, he said.