TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 15, 2020

* Districts in the north-coastal Odisha have been put on alert in view of impending cyclonic storm. Districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore have been put on high alert.

* V K Pandian, Secy 5T to Odisha CM and Development Commissioner Suresh Mohaptra take stock of COVID-19 preparedness in Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts. The officers reviewed the containment measures, resumption of agriculture and livelihood activities, paddy procurement and law & order situation.

* Fishermen restricted to venture into sea from today, Collectors asked to be prepared for shifting of people to safer places, if situation arises.

* 8 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha – Jajpur (4), Bhadrak (2), Balasore (1), Keonjhar (1). Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 166.

* Bhadrak district administration cancels leaves of all Government employees with immediate effect.

* Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapara, Kalahanadi, Balangir between 2PM & 5PM today: IMD.

* Ratha chaka dera anukula held on the occasion of Bhaunri festival in Puri.

* Low-pressure area over south-east Bay of Bengal to intensify into a depression during next the 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm by 16th May evening: India Meteorological Department (IMD).

* Low intensity Tremors felt in Delhi; Epicentre in Pitampura, fourth since April 12.

* 1061 security personnel, including 112 Police officers of the Maharashtra Police tested positive for Covid19; 174 cured, 9 deceased.

* Part of Army HQ Sena Bhawan in Delhi sealed after one suspect and one confirmed case of COVID-19 detected.

* Supreme Court stays the Gujarat High Court order declaring the election of minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to Gujarat state assembly as void.

* Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launches “GOAL – Going Online As Leaders-programme of his Ministry in partnership with Facebook at Webinar in New Delhi.

* NEET 2020: NTA to allow students to change exam-centres, official notice for correction released.

* Migrants from Jharkhand protest in Mangalore, demand action to take them home.

* Supreme Court decides that five benches, ordinarily comprising 3 judges, will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters.

* Kerala to receive southwest monsoon from June 5: IMD.

* Karnataka: People gathered in large numbers y’day in Kolagondanahalli village of Ramanagara for a village fair.

* Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 2157.

* The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Punjab rise to 1942. Cases rises to 1032 in Karnataka.

* Maldives: INS Jalashwa will commence its journey today from Male bringing back Indian citizens to Kochi, Kerala.

* Indian Railways has operated 932 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home 11 lakh migrant workers