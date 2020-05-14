TNI Morning News Headlines – May 14, 2020

* Odisha reports 73 new COVID-19 positive cases. State tally rises to 611. Active cases stands at 465.

* 42 cases in Ganjam, 17 in Jajpur, 9 cases in Bhadrak, 3 in Khordha & 2 cases in Sundergarh.

* With this Ganjam tally mounts to 252, followed by Balasore 90 & Jajpur 88.

* 4394 Samples tested in Odisha on 13th May; Cumulative: 77,150.

* Odisha Dash Board on COVID-19 is strengthened with GIS-based Information Systems containing data on Temporary Health Centres (TMCs), COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres with location.

* 10 injured as vehicle carrying Odisha migrant workers from Palasa in Andhra Pradesh meets with accident near Solapada in Angul dist.

* 8 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

* UP CM announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia to next of the kin of the deceased from UP who died in a road accident in MP’s Guna. Announces compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured.

* 6 migrants killed, five seriously injured after being run over by bus near UP’s Muzaffarnagar.

* 2 migrants killed in Bihar road accidents.

* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,549; cases climb to 78,003 in India: Union health ministry.

* Recovery Rate increases to 33.7% as 1,946 COVID-19 patients recovered on May 13, 2020.

* Railways to cancel all train tickets booked for travel till June 30; Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund: Railways.

* Coronavirus “May Never Go Away,” Warns WHO.

* First train with 1,000 passengers arrives in Bengaluru from Delhi.

* Encounter under way between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district:

* Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him.

* Government of India and CPSEs to clear all receivables of MSMEs in the next 45 days.

* Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to get a digital release.

* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Turns 36 years today.

* Rupee slips 11 paise to 75.57 against US dollar in early trade.