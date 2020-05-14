TNI Morning News Headlines – May 14, 2020

* Odisha reports 73 new COVID-19 positive cases. State tally rises to 611. Active cases stands at 465.
* 42 cases in Ganjam, 17 in Jajpur, 9 cases in Bhadrak, 3 in Khordha & 2 cases in Sundergarh.
* With this Ganjam tally mounts to 252, followed by Balasore 90 & Jajpur 88.
* 4394 Samples tested in Odisha on 13th May; Cumulative: 77,150.
* Odisha Dash Board on COVID-19 is strengthened with GIS-based Information Systems containing data on Temporary Health Centres (TMCs), COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres with location.
* 10 injured as vehicle carrying Odisha migrant workers from Palasa in Andhra Pradesh meets with accident near Solapada in Angul dist.
73 cases detected on May 13 (71 in Quarantine Centres, 2 in Containment Zone).
3 new cases in #Khordha District. #TheNewsInsight #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/PclwGaBFYV
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 14, 2020
* 8 migrants killed in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.
* UP CM announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia to next of the kin of the deceased from UP who died in a road accident in MP’s Guna. Announces compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured.
* 6 migrants killed, five seriously injured after being run over by bus near UP’s Muzaffarnagar.
* 2 migrants killed in Bihar road accidents.
* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM.
1,946 #COVID19 Patients recover across India on May 13, 2020. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YEknB25p4S
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 14, 2020
* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,549; cases climb to 78,003 in India: Union health ministry.
* Recovery Rate increases to 33.7% as 1,946 COVID-19 patients recovered on May 13, 2020.
* Railways to cancel all train tickets booked for travel till June 30; Passengers with tickets of regular trains which have been cancelled till June 30 will get full refund: Railways.
Recovery Rate increases to 33.7% as 1,946 #COVID19 patients recovered yesterday. #TheNewsInsight #CoronaUpdates pic.twitter.com/6dHgNe8uPR
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 14, 2020
* Coronavirus “May Never Go Away,” Warns WHO.
* First train with 1,000 passengers arrives in Bengaluru from Delhi.
* Encounter under way between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district:
* Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him.
* Government of India and CPSEs to clear all receivables of MSMEs in the next 45 days.
* Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to get a digital release.
* Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Turns 36 years today.
* Rupee slips 11 paise to 75.57 against US dollar in early trade.
