TNI Evening News Headlines – May 13, 2020

* No community transmission of COVID-19 in Odisha: SRC.

* Out of the 101 tested COVID-19 positive yesterday, 98 were reported from quarantine centres: SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena.

* As on May 12 midnight, 72,756 samples have been tested in Odisha.

* 3 held on charges of gangraping a minor girl in Baripada town area in Mayurbhanj dist.

* An 85-year-old woman COVID-19 patient from Jajpur recovered & discharged from COVID-SUM hospital.

* A migrant worker from Kendrapara district stranded in Haryana kills self.

* Sarpanch of Markona Gram Panchayat in Balasore district declared a 48-hour complete shutdown

* Bhadrak administration withdraws order of containment zones for 4 GPs of Basudevpur & Bonth blocks.

* Flights from Chicago, Dubai & KualaLumpur to land in Bhubaneswar Under Vande Bharat Mission between May 14-22.

* Koraput becomes corona free, as the lone COVID-19 Patient recovers.

* Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 30k Cr special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs.

* Govt extends due date for all income tax returns to November 30.

* Government to provide stressed MSMEs with equity support of Rs. 20,000 Crores as subordinate debt.

* Govt extends EPFO support for another 3 months; 70.22 lakh employees to benefit. Rs 2,500 crore liquidity support announced for EPFO. Definition of MSMEs gets a revision.

* Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 932 in Bihar.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to fill 1058 vacant posts of Assistant Radiographer soon.

* Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE to cancel Class 10, 12 remaining papers due to lockdown. Marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment.

* Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi shut for two days after staffer tests positive for coronavirus: Railways

* Gujarat Minister moves SC against HC order nullifying his 2017 Election on grounds of malpractice.

* Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reports 28 pc dip in Q4 net profit at Rs 1,322 crore.