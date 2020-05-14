TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 14, 2020

* IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of coastal Odisha on May 18 and 19.

* Cyclone Amphan: The low pressure area is likely to intensify to depression in the next 24 hours and further to a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, course still unknown.

* 13 new COVID-19 +VE cases detected in Kendrapara (all Surat Returnees in Quarantine Centres). Odisha tally rises to 624.

* Misbehaviour By BDO to Migrant workers in Balasore: Panchayati Raj dept asks Dist Collector to probe into the matter.

* Another 15 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and are being discharged. They are all from Jajpur district. The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 158.

* Ministry of Tourism organized 18th webinar titled Odisha-Indias Best kept secret under Dekho Apna Desh series.

No new #COVID +VE case detected in #Bhubaneswar ; 3 cases found in #Khordha district yesterday are from Lendo and Kuhudi panchayats in Tangi Block & Banapur Block (all quarantine centres).

* Since 1 May 2020, Indian Railways has carried 10 lakh shramiks in 800 trains to their home state: Indian Railways.

* 900 J&K residents including 400 students in Maharashtra being evacuated by ‘special shramik’ train today.

* 472 COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours; Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 8470. Death Toll – 115.

* 7 people test COVID-19 positive in Goa, which was earlier declared green zone.

* 28-year-old inmate of Rohini jail in Delhi tests positive.

* The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 2100.

* Mumbai traffic police collect Rs 9 crore from Covid-19 lockdown violators.

#VijayMallya offers 100% of his money to the government in return for all charges dropped against him.

* An A-32 aircraft of Indian Air Force carried out casualty evacuation of a Philippines sailor from INS Garuda, Kochi to Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

* INS Jalashwa returns to Male for her second repatriation mission which will commence tomorrow: Indian Navy.

* Plea in Delhi HC seeks release of quarantined persons related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation; Matter to be heard tomorrow.

* Mayawati seeks Rs 1,000 crore from PM CARES fund for worst-affected states.

* Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr suffers 2 more cardiac arrests, remains critical.