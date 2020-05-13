TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 13, 2020

* 27 more COVID-19 patients recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. Total recovery cases now stand at 143 in the State.
* Curfew at Charampa area in Bhadrak extended up to 7.00 am of 14th May.
* A COVID19 patient (Surat returnee) delivers twins at MKCG Medical College & hospital in Berhampur.
* Air India flight to bring back migrants stranded in Chicago; flight will land in Bhubaneswar via Delhi between May 16-22.
27 more #COVID19 Patients recover in #Odisha – Balasore (9), Bhubaneswar (8), Bhadrak (4), Ganjam (2), Sundargarh (2), Koraput (1), Keonjhar (1).
Number of Recoveries – 143. #Bhubaneswar has only 3 active cases now. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/FDynd8EPjv
* India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts Cyclonic Storm by May 16.
* A low-pressure area formed over South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea today morning.
* From 1st June 2020, only Indigenous Products will be sold at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country: Amit Shah.
Hockey legend #BalbirSingh Sr, the three-time #Olympic #GOLD medallist (1948,1952 and 1956), suffers a cardiac arrest; remains critical.#hockey pic.twitter.com/7EZQG6n26h
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups later today.
* Special Shramik trains will now run from Old Delhi Railway Station.
#BloodDonation Camp held at Sahid Nagar Durga Mandap in #Bhubaneswar yesterday by @cpbbsrctc & @JaiOdisha . 50% of the donors were women. #OdishaFightsCorona@SarangiSudhansu @anupkumarsahoo @sagarika_nath @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha @odisha_police pic.twitter.com/MfaJ5rxmpZ
* Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers.
* External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) video conference on Covid-19.
* Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted on 30th and 31st July.
* Phase-2 of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand & Ukraine.
* 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court says the bail application of Sajjan Kumar will be considered in July.
* Air India partly seals its Centaur hotel for sanitisation as crew member tested at temporary facility there found COVID positive
