TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 13, 2020

* 27 more COVID-19 patients recovered and are being discharged in Odisha. Total recovery cases now stand at 143 in the State.

* Curfew at Charampa area in Bhadrak extended up to 7.00 am of 14th May.

* A COVID19 patient (Surat returnee) delivers twins at MKCG Medical College & hospital in Berhampur.

* Air India flight to bring back migrants stranded in Chicago; flight will land in Bhubaneswar via Delhi between May 16-22. 

* India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts Cyclonic Storm by May 16.

* A low-pressure area formed over South-East Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea today morning.

* From 1st June 2020, only Indigenous Products will be sold at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens and stores across the country: Amit Shah.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Chairpersons of the Empowered Groups later today.

* Special Shramik trains will now run from Old Delhi Railway Station.

* Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks waiver of power bills of farmers.

* External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes part in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) video conference on Covid-19.

* Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted on 30th and 31st July.

* Phase-2 of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand & Ukraine.

* 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court says the bail application of Sajjan Kumar will be considered in July.

* Air India partly seals its Centaur hotel for sanitisation as crew member tested at temporary facility there found COVID positive

