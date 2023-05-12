TNI Morning News Headlines – May 12, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government extended the validity period of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) qualifying certificates for lifetime.

➡️ Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express between Puri-Howrah likely to start from May 15.

➡️ Preparations are underway in Puri for the construction of three wooden chariots ahead of the World-famous Ratha Jatra.

➡️ Results of CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 announced. The overall pass percentage stands at 87.33%. Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 pass percentage.

➡️ India reports 1,580 new Covid-19 cases and 3,167 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 18,009​.

➡️ NCP leader Jayant Patil sought 10 days time from ED to appear before the agency.

➡️ As part of the Indian Navy’s deployment to ASEAN countries, Indian Naval ships Delhi and Satpura are making a port call at Sihanoukville, Cambodi.

➡️ Cyclone Mocha turns into very severe cyclonic storm; wind speed of 150-160 kmph likely.

➡️ Cyclone ‘Mocha’ may make landfall over Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts with 175 kmph max wind speed.

➡️ Pakistan to release 500 Indian Prisoners.

➡️ Imran Khan was released from prison by court order after Supreme Court’ order.

➡️ Australia’s Blacktown City Council cancels Khalistan referendum propaganda event.

➡️ Elon Musk to step down as CEO, says he has found a new boss to lead.