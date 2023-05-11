TNI Evening News Headlines – May 11, 2023

➡️ Mercury crosses 40 Degree C at 16 places in Odisha; Boudh, Jharsuguda sizzle at 43.4 Degree C.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rules out joining ‘Third Front’ or a common political platform of non-BJP parties. ➡️ Ratha Jatra 2023: The work of 25 wheels & 19 ‘Jokha’ of the 3 chariots completed at Ratha Kahala in Puri. ➡️ IAS officer Siddhartha Das today assumed office as the Director of Sports under the department of Sports & Youth Services in Odisha.

➡️ Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot starts a five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur on corruption and other issues.

➡️ Delhi Government has control over IAS, all services in Delhi except land, police and law and order: Supreme Court.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at his residence.

➡️ Uber launches flight bookings feature for users in UK.

➡️ Suspended IAS Pooja Singhal’s properties attached in MGNREGA scam in Jharkhand: Enforcement Directorate (ED).

➡️ Mpox (monkeypox) is no longer a global health emergency: WHO.

➡️ Britain to send long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.