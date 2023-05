Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off on May 18

The inaugural run of the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, which was scheduled to be flagged off at Puri railway station on May 15, is rescheduled to 18th May.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the program personally.

However, in case of any exigency, PM will flag off the train via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik are scheduled to attend the event.