TNI Morning News Headlines – May 11, 2023

➡️ Income Tax Department raids houses of former Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi later this afternoon.

➡️ 79.21% Voter Turnout recorded in Jharsuguda Bypoll; more than 2019 figure.

➡️ Maoists kill ex-sarpanch on suspicion of being police informer in Kandhamal.

➡️ India records 1,690 fresh Covid infections in a day, while number of active cases comes down to 19,613 from 21,406 a day earlier.

➡️ Supreme Court begins to pronounce verdict in the dispute between Delhi and the Central government on who should control administrative services in the national capital.

➡️ Cyclone Mocha: Cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, today. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around the mid-night of May 11.

➡️ Telangana: 8 students died by suicide since Tuesday after failing or scoring low marks to pass in the Intermediate exams.

➡️ Exit Polls Predict Hung Assembly in Karnataka; Congress likely to emerge as single largest party.

➡️ Cabinet shuffle in Tamil Nadu; changes made to portfolios of five ministers.