Income Tax raids on former MLA Sanatan Mahakud

TNI Bureau: In a big development today, which has set the political atmosphere in the state afire, the Income Tax Department has launched raids at 10 places of former Champua MLA, Mining baron and powerful leader of Keonjhar, Sanatan Mahakud.

At least 10 places including 3/4 in Bhubaneswar and others in Joda and Keonjhar are being raided. Sanatan Mahakud is accused of income tax fraud. However, the picture will be clear once the raids are completed.

The raids are very significant for Odisha Politics, as Sana Mahakud is said to be very close to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).