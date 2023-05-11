Delhi Govt gets Power to control Administrative Services

New Delhi, Bureau: In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Delhi government regarding the issue of bureaucratic control in the National Capital. The five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, determined that the legislature holds authority over bureaucrats in the administration of services, except in areas beyond the legislative powers of NCT. However, the court clarified that there are three specific areas—public order, police, and land—that remain outside the control of the Delhi government.

During the announcement of the verdict, the apex court explicitly disagreed with Justice Bhushan’s split judgment, which asserted that the Delhi government has no power whatsoever over services. The Supreme Court’s decision brings clarity to the longstanding dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government concerning administrative service control in the national capital.