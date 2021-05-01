TNI Morning News Headlines – May 1, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Daily COVID 19 cases in Odisha breach 10,000 mark with single-day spike of 10413 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 5887 quarantine & 4526 local contact cases.

➡️ 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 2 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Puri and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,054.

➡️ Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Odisha to begin vaccination for 18+ from today.

➡️ Odisha Government forms Panel over use of Tocilizumab, other Drugs for COVID Patients.

➡️ COVID 19 Surge: Orissa High Court on Friday extended its ensuing summer vacation from May 3 to June 5, 2021.

➡️ Over 100 taken ill after drinking ‘lassi’ in a hotel at Kalda panchayat in Malkangiri Dist.

India News

➡️ Gujarat; 18 people, including 16 Covid-19 patients, 2 nurses lost their lives after fire breaks out at a COVID-19 care centre in Bharuch.

➡️ India reports biggest single day spike of 4,01,993 new COVID 19 cases, 2,99,988 recoveries and 3523 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,91,64,969 including 32,68,710 active cases, 1,56,84,406 cured cases & 2,11,853 deaths.

➡️ Total of 15,49,89,635 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 28,83,37,385 samples tested up to 30th April 2021 for COVID 19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Covid-19: Only six states to begin vaccination for 18+ from today.

➡️ 15 oxygen concentrators from Thailand arrive in Delhi as assistance to India

➡️ Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi files an appeal in the UK High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order to India.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur on his 400th birth anniversary.

➡️ Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

World News

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale, hit near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 6:57 AM today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Israel bans travel to 7 Countries including India.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 150.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.17 Million.

➡️ UAE standby venue for T20 World Cup: BCCI.

➡️ Families mourn as Brazil hits 400,000 COVID deaths.

➡️ US President Joe Biden sending top diplomat Daniel Smith as interim envoy to India.