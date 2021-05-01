TNI Morning News Headlines – May 1, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Daily COVID 19 cases in Odisha breach 10,000 mark with single-day spike of 10413 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 5887 quarantine & 4526 local contact cases.
➡️ 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 2 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Puri and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,054.
➡️ Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Odisha to begin vaccination for 18+ from today.
➡️ Odisha Government forms Panel over use of Tocilizumab, other Drugs for COVID Patients.
➡️ COVID 19 Surge: Orissa High Court on Friday extended its ensuing summer vacation from May 3 to June 5, 2021.
➡️ Over 100 taken ill after drinking ‘lassi’ in a hotel at Kalda panchayat in Malkangiri Dist.
India News
➡️ Gujarat; 18 people, including 16 Covid-19 patients, 2 nurses lost their lives after fire breaks out at a COVID-19 care centre in Bharuch.
➡️ India reports biggest single day spike of 4,01,993 new COVID 19 cases, 2,99,988 recoveries and 3523 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,91,64,969 including 32,68,710 active cases, 1,56,84,406 cured cases & 2,11,853 deaths.
➡️ Total of 15,49,89,635 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.
➡️ 28,83,37,385 samples tested up to 30th April 2021 for COVID 19. Of these, 19,45,299 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.
➡️ Covid-19: Only six states to begin vaccination for 18+ from today.
➡️ 15 oxygen concentrators from Thailand arrive in Delhi as assistance to India
➡️ Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi files an appeal in the UK High Court seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order to India.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur on his 400th birth anniversary.
➡️ Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications. He was 52.
World News
➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale, hit near East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 6:57 AM today: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️ Israel bans travel to 7 Countries including India.
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 150.9 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.17 Million.
➡️ UAE standby venue for T20 World Cup: BCCI.
➡️ Families mourn as Brazil hits 400,000 COVID deaths.
➡️ US President Joe Biden sending top diplomat Daniel Smith as interim envoy to India.
