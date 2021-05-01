Odisha Corona Updates – May 1, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 10413 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 454607, including 67086 active cases and 385414 recovered ones.

Of the 10413 new cases, 5887 have been reported from quarantine centres while 4526 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1796 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (1100), Cuttack (828), Bargarh (511), Jharsuguda (442), Nabarangpur (378) and Kalahandi (376).

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 67086 active cases and 385414 cured/discharged in the State.

11new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Khordha, 2 from Sundargarh and 1 each from Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Puri and Rayagada. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,054.

Odisha Corona Updates:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

May 1, 2021

Khordha – 1796, Sundargarh – 1100, Cuttack: 828, Puri: 533, Bargarh: 511, Jharsuguda: 442, Sambalpur: 426, Nuapada: 418, Angul: 392, Kalahandi: 376, Jajpur: 332, Mayurbhanj: 247, Jagatsinghpur: 241, Ganjam: 232, Nayagarh: 218, Bhadrak: 201, Rayagada: 200, Balangir: 160, Gajapati: 156, Sonepur: 130, Keonjhar: 126, Balasore: 124, Deogarh: 103, Boudh: 87, Kendrapada: 77, Koraput: 68, Malkangiri: 54, Dhenkanal: 42

➡️ State Pool: 360

The News Insight,

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 10134118

➡️ New recovery: 5014

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 444194 (Active Cases: 67086, Recovered: 385414, COVID Deaths: 2,054)

➡️ Samples Tested: 47,462