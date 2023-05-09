TNI Morning News Headlines – May 09, 2023

➡️ Power Outage during President’s Address: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal seeks a report within 7 days.

➡️ Odisha ensured safe evacuation of 21 Odia students stranded in Imphal in Manipur. Evacuated students thanked CM Naveen Patnaik for providing all the support & help.

➡️ Odisha Government approves 11 projects worth Rs 2,840.73 crore which would generate over 3721 employment opportunities for the people of Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar records 32.6 degree Celsius by 8.30 am today.

➡️ India records 1,331 Covid infections in a day; number of active cases down to 22,742 from 25,178.

➡️15 killed, 25 injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning.

➡️ The low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become Well Marked Low Pressure Area and It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening: IMD.

➡️ Atiq’s widow Shaista now officially a ‘mafia’ in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Allahabad High Court bans media interaction with gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

➡️ Sensex climbs 173.65 points to 61,937.90 in early trade; Nifty advances 54.35 points to 18,318.75.

➡️ Rupee falls 8 paise to 81.86 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ ‘The Kerala Story’ to be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.