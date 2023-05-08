Power Outage during President’s Address: Odisha Governor seeks a report within 7 days

TNI Bureau: Following a power outage that marred President Droupadi Murmu’s speech at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB) in Baripada, Odisha, the state’s Governor, Professor Ganeshi Lal, has taken action by seeking a report on the embarrassing incident.

As per reliable sources, the Odisha Governor, Professor Ganeshi Lal, has instructed the Chief Secretary of the state, Pradeep Jena, and the vice-chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB), Santosh Kumar Tripathy, to provide a comprehensive report regarding the recent incident. The Governor has set a deadline of seven days for them to submit the report, seeking prompt action and accountability regarding the power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s address at MSCB University in Baripada.

Sources suggest that due to the Odisha government’s lack of action on the matter, the Governor personally intervened and requested a report from the two highest-ranking officials.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the meantime, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Santosh Kumar Tripathy, announced that he would initiate a separate investigation into the matter alongside the internal committee inquiry. He further stated that after completing the investigation, he would submit the report to the Governor and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible, if found guilty.

During President Murmu’s address at the 12th convocation of the MSCB University, on April 6, there was a power outage that lasted for nine minutes, causing the venue to be engulfed in darkness.

The technical issue at the highly secured event persisted from 11:56 AM to 12:05 PM. It occurred shortly after President Murmu began her speech, but she carried on since the microphone system remained unaffected at the venue. Additionally, the air conditioning system operated normally throughout the incident.

President Murmu remarked that the power was engaging in a game of “hide and seek,” while the sizable audience patiently remained seated to listen to her, despite the lack of visibility.