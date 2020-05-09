TNI Morning News Headlines – May 09, 2020

* Total COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha mounts to 287.

* Out of the fresh 17 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha today, 12 in Ganjam, 1 in Bhadrak, 3 in Mayurbhanj (all Surat returnees & Male) & 1 in Sundergarh, Rourkela (containment zone)

* Gajapati District in Odisha comes up with COVID-19 Testing Van to collect samples of suspects from home 149 Villages.

* Sitting of Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has been rescheduled to July 11.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,981; cases climb to 59,662 in India including 39834 active cases: Union health ministry.

* HM Amit Shah writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; says not getting state government’s support to help migrants reach home.

* One Police Sub Inspector (SI) lost his life, 4 Naxals killed in an exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh: Police

* 30 people, including 25 from BSF’s 86th battalion, test positive for #COVID19 in Tripura, state count now 118.

* Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K and Punjab, Punjab Police arrest notorious drug smuggler Ranjeet Rana ‘Cheeta’ from Sirsa.

* Aurangabad train mishap: Mortal remains of the 16 migrant labourers were sent to Madhya Pradesh on a special train.

* Karnataka Govt allows stand-alone Bars, Clubs to sell their stock of liquor.

* Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for COVID19 patients.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases rises to 3636 in Rajasthan. Death toll is at 103.

* Corona cases cross 500-mark in Malegaon.

* Commercial Flight operations likely to resume before Lockdown 3.0 ends: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

* Police Constable who was seen thrashing a man in Sagarpur, in a viral video, has been suspended.

* North Korean leader Kim Jung Un sends a personal message to #Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him for ” seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic”.