Naveen Patnaik issues stern warning to Quarantine Violators

TNI Bureau: In the wake of reports of quarantine violations in Ganjam and Bhadrak Districts, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued a stern warning to the unruly migrant workers who create rucks at the quarantine facilities.

Naveen minced no words to tell the migrant workers that while the government is making all efforts to take care of their safe return, well being, food, accommodation and healthcare, it expects full cooperation from them too.

As the Corona Warriors and many other Odia people are making sacrifices during the Corona Pandemic while serving the people, the same is expected from the migrant workers who are returning from the state. It’s a collective responsibility to fight the Corona Crisis, said the CM.

The CM has urged the migrants to follow the quarantine rules in their own interest as well as of their family members. Any violation will be dealt strongly as per the law, he warned while directing the Sarpanchs to intimate the administration immediately if such a situation arises anywhere.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and DGP Abhay had also warned the quarantine violators of strong action.

#Odisha Chief Secretary warns the Quarantine Violators of strict action; No Compromise will be made. Unruly people would be sent to quarantine centres far from home (in other Districts) in case of violation. To be arrested as per the law.#OdishaFightsCorona #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/cXjj216TE0 — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 3, 2020