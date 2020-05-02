TNI Morning News Headlines – May 02, 2020

* 5 more Bengal returnees from Jajpur test positive for COVID-19. Odisha tally mounts to 154.

* Odisha CM to discuss with CMs of Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka through VC today regarding safe return of Odias stranded in AP. Dharmendra Pradhan to attend form Delhi.

* Hospitals/clinics can’t insist on mandatory Covid-19 test before extending services: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.

* Odisha Govt announces 11 entry points for migrants returning to state by road.

* SRC PK Jena writes to all collectors/municipal commissioners specifying SOP for sending back persons, stranded in Odisha, to their home states by road/rail.

* Around 114 students from Odisha stranded in Rajasthan reach Rourkela today morning.

* Two Soldiers injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla succumb.

* 68 more CRPF jawans test COVID-19 positive at a battalion having camp in East Delhi; Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF.

* 2293 new cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours; highest number of cases reported in one day.

* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 37336 including 26167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and 1218 deaths: Health Ministry.

* All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) approves colleges to begin classes for existing students from July 1.

* Out of 37,200+ Coronavirus cases in India, 10,007 have recovered now.

* A record 1,008 COVID19 +VE cases reported in Maharashtra (751 in Mumbai). Maharashtra Total – 11,506; Mumbai – 7,812.

* Thiruvananthapuram: Police draw circles outside railway station to maintain social distancing, ahead of the arrival of migrant labourers.

* Total number of cases in Rajasthan rises to 2678 and 65 deaths.

* Kim JongUn makes public appearance on May 1, reports North Korea State Media.

* White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week.

* China reports 1 new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours.

* U.S. reports 34,357 new cases of coronavirus and 1,960 new deaths. Total: 1,103,781 cases and 64,956 deaths.

* The first time since March 29, New York reports less than 300 new deaths from coronavirus.