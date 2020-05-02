TNI Morning News Headlines – May 02, 2020

* 5 more Bengal returnees from Jajpur test positive for COVID-19. Odisha tally mounts to 154.
* Odisha CM to discuss with CMs of Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka through VC today regarding safe return of Odias stranded in AP. Dharmendra Pradhan to attend form Delhi.
* Hospitals/clinics can’t insist on mandatory Covid-19 test before extending services: Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department.
* Odisha Govt announces 11 entry points for migrants returning to state by road.
* SRC PK Jena writes to all collectors/municipal commissioners specifying SOP for sending back persons, stranded in Odisha, to their home states by road/rail.
* Around 114 students from Odisha stranded in Rajasthan reach Rourkela today morning.
* Two Soldiers injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla succumb.
* 68 more CRPF jawans test COVID-19 positive at a battalion having camp in East Delhi; Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF.
* 2293 new cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours; highest number of cases reported in one day.
* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 37336 including 26167 active cases, 9950 cured/discharged/migrated and 1218 deaths: Health Ministry.
* All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) approves colleges to begin classes for existing students from July 1.
* Out of 37,200+ Coronavirus cases in India, 10,007 have recovered now.
* A record 1,008 COVID19 +VE cases reported in Maharashtra (751 in Mumbai). Maharashtra Total – 11,506; Mumbai – 7,812.
* Thiruvananthapuram: Police draw circles outside railway station to maintain social distancing, ahead of the arrival of migrant labourers.
* Total number of cases in Rajasthan rises to 2678 and 65 deaths.
* Kim JongUn makes public appearance on May 1, reports North Korea State Media.
* White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week.
* China reports 1 new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours.
* U.S. reports 34,357 new cases of coronavirus and 1,960 new deaths. Total: 1,103,781 cases and 64,956 deaths.
* The first time since March 29, New York reports less than 300 new deaths from coronavirus.
