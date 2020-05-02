TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 02, 2020

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discusses with Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka CM through VC regarding safe return of migrants stranded in both States. regarding safe return of migrants stranded in both States.

* 2 more Bengal returnees from Jajpur test positive for COVID-19. Odisha tally mounts to 156.

* Highest number of 8488 migrants arrived in Jajpur district till May 2.

* 3 more trains to bring back stranded migrants to Odisha.

* Quarantine facility has been made for 22,000 people in rural areas; 569 temporary medical camps have been setup in rural areas while 13 have been setup in urban areas for migrants returning to Odisha: Minister Pratap Jena.

* A total of 38 Indian Navy personnel test positive for Covid-19. 12 have already been discharged from hospital while 26 are undergoing treatment.

* All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in ‘red zone’ till May 17: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

* Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues circular to extend the prohibition of domestic & international commercial flight operations till May 17.

* Barber Shops & Salons to open in Green & Orange Zones.

* Karnataka govt to appeal to Centre to drop Bengaluru Rural district from list of COVID19 red zones as there are no cases there at present.

* Coronavirus count rises to 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh.

* A special train with 847 migrants departed for Lucknow from Nashik in Maharashtra.

* 20 persons currently residing in Gurdwara Langar Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra test positive for coronavirus.

* FIR against Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for controversial social media post.

* 23-year-old woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for COVID-19.

* A special train with 1200 labourers reached Danapur Railway Station in Bihar.

* 62 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total cases in the state to 1525.

* North Korea’s Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days, at the completion of a fertilisers plant in Pyongyang.