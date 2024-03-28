TNI Morning News Headlines – March 28, 2024

➡️20 persons critical after splashed with chemical laced toxic colour during Holi celebration at Kantabanji in Bolangir district.
➡️Mercury to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in Odisha over next 3 days. Jharsuguda and Chandbali witnessed highest temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday.
➡️One arrested in Sambalpur bombing case. Police say bomb hurling was fallout of past enmity.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before Delhi court today as the 6-day ED remand ended in an excise policy scam.
➡️Centre extends Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 20 Police Stations in five other districts of Nagaland for six months.
➡️Maharashtra: Shiv Sena names alliance leaders including PM Modi and Amit Shah as star campaigners for the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Central Government has announced a 3-10% increase in the wage rate of MGNREGA workers in nominal terms for the financial year 2024-25.
➡️India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal quits Congress.
➡️Sensex climbs 342.48 points to 73,338.79 in early trade; Nifty up 96.25 points to 22,219.90.
Related Posts
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.30 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2024: Record-breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians for first win of the season.
➡️Madrid Spain Masters: PV Sindhu reaches pre-quarterfinals stage.
➡️External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar concludes two-day official visit to Malaysia.
➡️India, China holds crucial meet to resolve issues along LAC.
➡️Nobel-winning Israeli American economist Daniel Kahneman dies at 90.
Comments are closed.