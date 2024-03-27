Anshuman Mohanty reluctant to contest against Jay Panda

Anshuman Mohanty, son of late Nalini Mohanty, is determined not to contest against Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency. He had already put that condition while joining BJD. However, BJD top brass was confident that Jay won’t return to Kendrapara. After Jay’s entry, things have changed completely.

Anshuman, BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate from Kendrapara, is adamant on contesting from Rajanagar which has gone to his bete noire Druv Sahoo again. In all probability, he would return the ticket and may even join BJP if his demands are not met. Despite all efforts, the senior BJD leaders have not been able to convince him yet.

The bonding between Jay Panda, Dilip Ray, Bijoy Mohapatra and late Nalini Mohanty’s family remains intact and it won’t be easy for the ‘New BJD’ to break it. It would be interesting to see whether the trouble shooters of BJD can manage the situation and come up with a solution to end the crisis.