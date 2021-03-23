TNI Morning News Headlines – March 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 113 Covid-19 cases including 67 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 339076 including 336206 recoveries & 898 active cases.

➡️ 4 more students of private college in Cuttack test positive for COVID19.

➡️ Odisha Government employee of Balangir district tests positive for COVID19 after 2nd dose of vaccine.

➡️ 3 girl students of a private engineering college test COVID positive in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ 18 students fined Rs 54,000 over VIMSAR ragging issue.

➡️ Angul hottest at 41.0 Deg C.

➡️ CEO issues gazette notification for the ensuing by-poll to Pipili Assembly Constituency

➡️ Padyatra begins in Cuttack to commemorate 100th Anniversary of Gandhiji’s visit.

India News

➡️ 10 dead, 4 injured after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in UP’s Chitrakoot rises to 7.

➡️ India reports 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,16,86,796 including 3,45,377 active cases, 1,11,81,253 cured cases & 1,60,166 deaths.

➡️ A total of 23,54,13,233 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 22nd March 2021. Of these, 9,67,459 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ CBSE permits change in exam centre for Class-X and Class-XII exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.

➡️ PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Indus water talks begin in Delhi; A delegation of officials from Pakistan arrived in Delhi yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with Mansukh Hiren murder case.

➡️ Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.34 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 203.43 pts to 49,974.72 in early trade; Nifty advances 60.95 pts to 14,797.35.

World News

➡️ US Mass Shooting: 10 Dead, Including One Police Officer, As Gunman Opens Fire at Supermarket in Boulder.

➡️ Indian astronaut candidates for Gaganyaan mission complete training in Russia.

➡️ Massive fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh; several dead, thousands rendered homeless.