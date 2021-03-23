TNI Morning News Headlines – March 23, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 113 Covid-19 cases including 67 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 339076 including 336206 recoveries & 898 active cases.
➡️ 4 more students of private college in Cuttack test positive for COVID19.
➡️ Odisha Government employee of Balangir district tests positive for COVID19 after 2nd dose of vaccine.
➡️ 3 girl students of a private engineering college test COVID positive in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ 18 students fined Rs 54,000 over VIMSAR ragging issue.
➡️ Angul hottest at 41.0 Deg C.
➡️ CEO issues gazette notification for the ensuing by-poll to Pipili Assembly Constituency
➡️ Padyatra begins in Cuttack to commemorate 100th Anniversary of Gandhiji’s visit.
India News
➡️ 10 dead, 4 injured after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️ Death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in UP’s Chitrakoot rises to 7.
➡️ India reports 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,16,86,796 including 3,45,377 active cases, 1,11,81,253 cured cases & 1,60,166 deaths.
➡️ A total of 23,54,13,233 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 22nd March 2021. Of these, 9,67,459 samples were tested yesterday.
➡️ CBSE permits change in exam centre for Class-X and Class-XII exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.
➡️ PM Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas.
➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ Indus water talks begin in Delhi; A delegation of officials from Pakistan arrived in Delhi yesterday.
➡️ Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with Mansukh Hiren murder case.
➡️ Rupee rises 3 paise to 72.34 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex rises 203.43 pts to 49,974.72 in early trade; Nifty advances 60.95 pts to 14,797.35.
World News
➡️ US Mass Shooting: 10 Dead, Including One Police Officer, As Gunman Opens Fire at Supermarket in Boulder.
➡️ Indian astronaut candidates for Gaganyaan mission complete training in Russia.
➡️ Massive fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh; several dead, thousands rendered homeless.
