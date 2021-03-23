Covid-19 Scare in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Night Curfew returned to Odisha after a long gap of 7 months with Malkangiri District Administration announcing the restrictions from 9 PM to 6 AM to keep the district Covid Free. Currently, there is no Covid-19 active cases in Malkangiri District.

Covid-19 cases have surged in Odisha in the last few days with educational institutions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reporting high number of caseload. The sealing of XIMB Campus in the Capital City following the detection of 45 cases, has triggered panic.

The Odisha Government has already banned Holi celebrations and Dolayatra at public places and allowed Dola Melana with restrictions. CM Naveen Patnaik and the high-level team of officials are monitoring the situation in the State.

Once dubbed as Covid-19 Hotbed, Ganjam District has also taken some proactive steps following the Covid surge in Gujarat, especially Surat where lakhs of Odias reside and may visit the district during the festivals such as ‘Danda Nacha’ and ‘Budhi Thakurani Jatra’.

Ganjam District Administration has made RT-PCR Report mandatory for the visitors to the district, while they will have to stay in a 7-day mandatory quarantine too.

It’s high time we stop being negligent and follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Wearing Masks, Maintaining Social Distancing, Using Hand Sanitizers and avoiding public gatherings, hold the key to fighting Coronavirus.