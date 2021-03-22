TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Covid19 Scare: Night Curfew in Malkangiri from March 23 to March 31.

➡️ The campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has been closed after its 28 staff and students tested positive for COVID19.

➡️ Odisha Government to borrow a loan of Rs 13,765 crore this year, taking the total debt of the State to Rs 1.17 lakh crore by the end of 2021 financial year

➡️ Odisha Health Department creats new teaching and non-teaching posts in the surgical and medical gastroenterology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro once again calls for an all-party meeting.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Delhi after 3-day Odisha visit.

India News

➡️ Time between two doses of Covishield increased to 4 to 8 weeks instead of 4 to 6 weeks.

➡️ Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 is being conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Ministry of Culture.

➡️ Maharashtra’s Nagpur District reported 3,596 new COVID 19 cases, 1,837 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Punjab reports 2319 new COVID 19 cases, 1870, discharges and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Gujarat reports 1,640 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 1,445, Madhya Pradesh 1,348 & Kerala 1239 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign on World Water Day.

➡️ Ananya Kumari Alex, a transgender is contesting from Vengara constituency in Kerala.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Govt announces to hold classes from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm for students of standard 1 to 10 from 1st April 2021

➡️ Kerala Congress vice president KC Rosakutty today resigned from the party.

➡️ 67th National Film Awards Announced.

World News

➡️ COVID19 vaccine AstraZeneca shows 79% efficacy in US Phase-3 trials.

➡️ Thousands protest against Israel’s Netanyahu ahead of vote.

➡️ Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s air defence zone: Report.

➡️ Donald Trump plans to return to Social Media with his own Platform: Report.