TNI Evening News Headlines – March 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Covid19 Scare: Night Curfew in Malkangiri from March 23 to March 31.
➡️ The campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has been closed after its 28 staff and students tested positive for COVID19.
➡️ Odisha Government to borrow a loan of Rs 13,765 crore this year, taking the total debt of the State to Rs 1.17 lakh crore by the end of 2021 financial year
➡️ Odisha Health Department creats new teaching and non-teaching posts in the surgical and medical gastroenterology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro once again calls for an all-party meeting.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind returns to Delhi after 3-day Odisha visit.
India News
➡️ Time between two doses of Covishield increased to 4 to 8 weeks instead of 4 to 6 weeks.
➡️ Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 is being conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Ministry of Culture.
➡️ Maharashtra’s Nagpur District reported 3,596 new COVID 19 cases, 1,837 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Punjab reports 2319 new COVID 19 cases, 1870, discharges and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Gujarat reports 1,640 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 1,445, Madhya Pradesh 1,348 & Kerala 1239 new COVID 19 cases.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign on World Water Day.
➡️ Ananya Kumari Alex, a transgender is contesting from Vengara constituency in Kerala.
➡️ Lok Sabha passes The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
➡️ The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh Govt announces to hold classes from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm for students of standard 1 to 10 from 1st April 2021
➡️ Kerala Congress vice president KC Rosakutty today resigned from the party.
➡️ 67th National Film Awards Announced.
World News
➡️ COVID19 vaccine AstraZeneca shows 79% efficacy in US Phase-3 trials.
➡️ Thousands protest against Israel’s Netanyahu ahead of vote.
➡️ Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s air defence zone: Report.
➡️ Donald Trump plans to return to Social Media with his own Platform: Report.
