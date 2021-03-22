ହସତେରୁଆ (Keep Laughing) – A Wonderful Facebook Initiative

TNI Bureau: They launched this Facebook Group two years ago. It was the brainchild of Ramnath Tripathy of Jeypore and became a movement soon. The objective of the group was to spread happiness and make people laugh. And, they succeeded in it.

ହସତେରୁଆ (Keep Laughing) has gained 26,000 followers in the last two years. But, it won many hearts for the great work they have been doing. The group has members from Undivided Koraput District with Koraputia feeling. Whether they hail from Nabarangpur, Malkangiri or Rayagada, they just call them Koraputia and that’s the truth.

Other key members of the group, who built it with their heart and soul, include Babu Hota, Sabita Pattnaik, Sangita Nayak, Gopalkrushna Samantaray, Niru Pujari, Sabita Tripathy, Sukant Jena and many others.

The ‘Hasterua’ group remains apolitical and focuses only on jokes, Non-political memes and laughter stories. It became a big hit during the Corona Pandemic when people were going through a tough time, were depressed and looking for ways to get motivation and happiness.

To mark the occasion of completion of two years, ହସତେରୁଆ (Keep Laughing) arranged a Get Together (Bandhu Milan) at the outskirts of Jeypore on March 21, 2021. Interested members had bought a coupon worth Rs 250 for the event. Around 300 members had gathered at the ‘Haste Rua’ event, which was meticulously planned by the senior people.

Musical support was provided by Swara Ghungoora (School of Music, Dance & Drama), Jeypore. Some eminent people including Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, BJP Youth Leader Gautam Samantaray and known personality Dhiren Mohan Patnaik were present at the event to encourage and appreciate the initiative.

Dance, Music, Interactions, Selfie Moments, Food were the key attractions at the ହସତେରୁଆ (Keep Laughing) Group Event. The participants vowed to continue spreading love and laughter.



