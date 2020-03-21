TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the Morning news headlines today.

* Odd-even formula for public vehicles in twin cities from today. Taxis & autos for hire have been regulated, order doesn’t apply to trucks & buses: Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.

* Odisha shuts down all hostels for ST/SC students from March 25 to June 16.

* Janta Curfew: Around 20 Lakh shops in Odisha to remain close on Sunday.

* Keonjhar district administration implements odd-even formula for plying of private vehicles in 5 municipal areas- Barbil, Joda, Champua, Keonjhar & Anandpur.

* Coronavirus positive cases rise to 258 in India (including 39 foreigners): Health Ministry.

* Corona Virus Death Toll in Italy rises to 4,032. Global Death Toll stands at 11,376.

* Third positive case of novel coronavirus infection detected in West Bengal.

* Janta curfew: Railways cancels 3,700 trains on Sunday.

* Thousands of people congregated at Mumbai’s Railway Stations to board trains to their hometowns and villages after Mumbai Gov declared lock down till 31st march.

* After Kanika Kapoor fiasco, President Kovind To Undergo Coronavirus Test on Saturday.

* Kerala directs Govt employees to work part-time for 2 weeks.

* Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks Indians to contact USCIS for visa extension.

* 6 new cases of coronavirus detected in Rajasthan.

* Western Railway cancels 6 trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) as a precautionary measure in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.

* PM Modi lauds Nepal, Bhutan for contribution to COVID-19 emergency fund.

* 627 new deaths and 5,986 new #COVID19 +ve reported in a day in Italy.

* Staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus.

* COVID-19: Continental badminton championships cancelled.