TNI Morning News Headlines – March 21, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the Morning news headlines today.
* Odd-even formula for public vehicles in twin cities from today. Taxis & autos for hire have been regulated, order doesn’t apply to trucks & buses: Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath.
* Odisha shuts down all hostels for ST/SC students from March 25 to June 16.
* Janta Curfew: Around 20 Lakh shops in Odisha to remain close on Sunday.
* Keonjhar district administration implements odd-even formula for plying of private vehicles in 5 municipal areas- Barbil, Joda, Champua, Keonjhar & Anandpur.
* Coronavirus positive cases rise to 258 in India (including 39 foreigners): Health Ministry.
* Corona Virus Death Toll in Italy rises to 4,032. Global Death Toll stands at 11,376.
* Third positive case of novel coronavirus infection detected in West Bengal.
* Janta curfew: Railways cancels 3,700 trains on Sunday.
* Thousands of people congregated at Mumbai’s Railway Stations to board trains to their hometowns and villages after Mumbai Gov declared lock down till 31st march.
* After Kanika Kapoor fiasco, President Kovind To Undergo Coronavirus Test on Saturday.
* Kerala directs Govt employees to work part-time for 2 weeks.
* Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks Indians to contact USCIS for visa extension.
* 6 new cases of coronavirus detected in Rajasthan.
* Western Railway cancels 6 trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) as a precautionary measure in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.
* PM Modi lauds Nepal, Bhutan for contribution to COVID-19 emergency fund.
* 627 new deaths and 5,986 new #COVID19 +ve reported in a day in Italy.
* Staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus.
* COVID-19: Continental badminton championships cancelled.
