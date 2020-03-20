TNI Evening News Headlines – March 20, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the Evening news headlines today.

* Pension to around 48.38 lakh beneficiaries covered under social security schemes & PDS supply will be given for four months in advance for April, May, June and July within the next 15 days.

* Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation announces Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws. There will be no bar for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals.

* All ON (that allows consumption of the liquor on its premises) Shops closed across Odisha until further orders.

* Odisha Govt urges RBI to ensure cash availability in Banks, ATMs.

* Centre releases Rs 18658 lakh for Urban Local Bodies of Odisha.

* Total number of COVID 2019 cases in India rises to 223; number of deaths due to corona virus across India are 4.

* The HRD Ministry advises states to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance to eligible students till schools are shut due to #COVID19.

* Centre extends visas of Foreigners in India till 15th April, 2020.

* Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son. UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh undergoes coronavirus test. They were in the party in Lucknow where singer Kanika Kapoor was a guest who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

* Lucknow’s Taj Hotel will remain closed till further orders; Kanika Kapoor had attended a party in this hotel.

* All parties attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor will be investigated for list of visitors, locations and others.

* IRCTC orders closure of onboard catering services in mail or express trains until further notice.

* West Bengal to provide rice free of cost till September.

* No passenger train to begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on March 22 over Janta curfew.