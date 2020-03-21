TNI Afternoon News Headlines – March 21, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the Afternoon news headlines today.

* Janta Curfew: 14,000 private buses to remain off-road from 7AM-9PM tomorrow across Odisha.

* Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale felt in several parts of Malkangiri Dist.

* Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues an order for closure of all parks in the city till March 31.

* Met department issues lightning & rain alert for 5 districts- Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Puri & Jagatsinghpur, till 2:30 PM.

* Rains with hailstorm lash Bhubaneswar and areas in its outskirts.

* Rayagada Municipality imposes fine of Rs 10,000 each on two Wedding Events for violating the guidelines.

* UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh tests negative for #coronavirus: official sources.

* Samples of 28 people who came in contact with UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh have tested negative for COVID-19.

* Railways relaxes refund rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter-generated tickets from March 21 to April 15

* 100% refund for all passengers till April 15, says Indian Railways.

* Delhi couple with home quarantine seal found aboard Bangalore-Delhi Rajdhani, deboarded at Kazipet in Telangana; both passengers hospitalised.

* Coronavirus cases rise to 272 in India: Health Ministry.