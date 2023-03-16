TNI Morning News Headlines – March 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
India's impressive performance at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has earned them the top spot with 11 out of the possible 12 points on the FIH Pro League table.
➡️Drivers continue protest throughout night across Odisha.
➡️Auto-rickshaws, cabs go off roads in Odisha after alleged humiliation by agitating bus drivers.
➡️GATE 2023 results to be declared today.
➡️UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free for next 3 months.
➡️Railways to restart “Ramayan Yatra” train on April 7 from New Delhi, covering several prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
➡️Andhra Pradesh FM Buggana Rajendranath tables Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for 2023-24.
➡️Assam FM Ajanta Neog presents Rs 935.23 crore budget for 2023-24.
➡️England all-rounder Will Jacks ruled out of 2023 IPL due to muscle injury.
➡️Indian-American Seema Shrivastava-Patel nominated chair of South Carolina’s health, environment board.
➡️Powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on Richter scale hits Kermadec Islands to the north of New Zealand.
➡️5 dead due to floods in quake-hit Turkish provinces.
