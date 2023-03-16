TNI Morning News Headlines – March 16, 2023

➡️Drivers continue protest throughout night across Odisha.
➡️Auto-rickshaws, cabs go off roads in Odisha after alleged humiliation by agitating bus drivers.
➡️GATE 2023 results to be declared today.
➡️UIDAI makes online document update in Aadhaar free for next 3 months.
➡️Railways to restart “Ramayan Yatra” train on April 7 from New Delhi, covering several prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.
➡️Andhra Pradesh FM Buggana Rajendranath tables Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for 2023-24.
➡️Assam FM Ajanta Neog presents Rs 935.23 crore budget for 2023-24.
➡️England all-rounder Will Jacks ruled out of 2023 IPL due to muscle injury.
➡️India’s impressive performance at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium has earned them the top spot on the FIH Pro League table.
➡️Indian-American Seema Shrivastava-Patel nominated chair of South Carolina’s health, environment board.
➡️Powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on Richter scale hits Kermadec Islands to the north of New Zealand.
➡️5 dead due to floods in quake-hit Turkish provinces.
