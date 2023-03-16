OBC Survey to begin in Odisha from May 1

TNI Bureau: The survey of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) will begin across Odisha from May 1, 2023. The State government has issued an official notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the survey will be carried out to collect data and information about the social and educational status of the 208 types of backward class people identified by Odisha government under the OBC category.

The survey will continue till May 27.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to the current reservation system, only 11.25% reservation benefits are available to the backward classes in the state. The State government is unable to provide more than 50 percent reservation to the OBC category as per the order of the Supreme Court.

However, considering the population of OBC category, they are getting less reservation, which the state government wants to increase.

The State cabinet has passed a resolution for the counting of the backward classes in the state and requested the state government for the same. However, before the 2024 general elections, the sudden decision of the State government for the survey has created a political buzz .