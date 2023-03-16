Primary Teachers in Odisha to boycott Dress Code

TNI Bureau: The primary school teachers of Odisha under the banner of United Primary Teachers’ Federation have decided to boycott dress code. They have decided to work without uniform.

The steering committee of the Federation assembled at the Exhibition Ground in the Smart City and decided to call off the protest in Bhubaneswar and begin to boycott dress code following denial of permission by the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday.

With the aim to press for their long standing 3-point charter of demands, over 1.5 lakh teachers from across Odisha had planned to stage a dharna again at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. However, the local police denied them permission on security ground.

The three-point charter of demands of the teachers includes abolishment of contractual appointment system in primary schools, inclusion in old pension scheme and salary as per grade pay.