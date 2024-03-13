TNI Morning News Headlines – March 13, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi participates in ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ & lays the foundation stone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore semiconductor projects.
➡️Odisha Government announces 22 new NACs in 13 districts of the State, upgrades Bhanjanagar NAC to Municipality.
➡️Entry of devotees to be restricted for 3 hours (from 6 pm to 9 pm) at Puri Srimandir for ‘Banakalagi rituals’ today.
➡️Sanitation Workers in Bhubaneswar call off their agitation following assurance from BMC Mayor.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a Model Jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar, today.
➡️Truck driver & helper die after the vehicle, enroute to West Bengal from Andhra Pradesh, falls into canal on NH 18 near Jagannath Khunta in Baripada.
➡️Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for expansion of NCC with the addition of three lakh cadet vacancies.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ and lays the foundation stone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore semiconductor projects.
Related Posts

Padma Awardees of Odisha to get Rs 25,000 Per Month

Odisha Govt forms 22 new NACs, Check list

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️India now second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones: PM Modi.
➡️Bengaluru Water Crisis: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board prohibits the use of drinking water in swimming pools. Violation will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.
➡️Jannayak Janta Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to remain “absent” from the Haryana Assembly at the time of voting on the trust vote today.
➡️Maharashtra: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Padmakar Valvi joins BJP.
➡️Indian stocks extend gains.
➡️IMF mission likely to arrive in Pakistan today for economic review talks.
➡️Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Washington.
➡️Trump v Biden again after President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.