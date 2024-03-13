TNI Morning News Headlines – March 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Government announces 22 new NACs in 13 districts of the State, upgrades Bhanjanagar NAC to Municipality.
➡️Entry of devotees to be restricted for 3 hours (from 6 pm to 9 pm) at Puri Srimandir for ‘Banakalagi rituals’ today.
➡️Sanitation Workers in Bhubaneswar call off their agitation following assurance from BMC Mayor.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for a Model Jail at Jamujhari near Bhubaneswar, today.
➡️Truck driver & helper die after the vehicle, enroute to West Bengal from Andhra Pradesh, falls into canal on NH 18 near Jagannath Khunta in Baripada.
➡️Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for expansion of NCC with the addition of three lakh cadet vacancies.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ and lays the foundation stone of Rs 1.25 lakh crore semiconductor projects.
➡️India now second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones: PM Modi.
➡️Bengaluru Water Crisis: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board prohibits the use of drinking water in swimming pools. Violation will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000.
➡️Jannayak Janta Party has issued a whip to its MLAs to remain “absent” from the Haryana Assembly at the time of voting on the trust vote today.
➡️Maharashtra: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Padmakar Valvi joins BJP.
➡️Indian stocks extend gains.
➡️IMF mission likely to arrive in Pakistan today for economic review talks.
➡️Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Washington.
➡️Trump v Biden again after President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations.
