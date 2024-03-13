Odisha Govt forms 22 new NACs, Check list

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the formation of 22 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in 13 districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced the upgradation of Bhanjanagar NAC of Ganjam district to a municipality.

The 22 places which will now become NACs are Manamunda, Old Cuttack and Baunsuni in Boudh district, Loisingha and Sindhekela in Bolangir, Sohela in Bargarh, Baliapal and Khaira in Balasore, Dhamra in Bhadrak, Rasol in Dhenkanal, Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, Narla, Madanpur Rampur In Kalahandi, Bolagad in Khurda, Sarankul in Nayagarh, Sakhigopal and Kakatpur in Puri, Rengali and Bamanda in Sambalpur, Subalaya, Ulunda and Rampur, and in Subarnapur districts are accredited to be new NACs.

Chief Minister has taken this decision in view of the suggestions of the public and the need for development received during the district visit of 5T chairman VK Pandian to various districts.

While making the announcement for formation of these NACs, Patnaik expressed hope that the newly formed councils will work in the overall development of the region.