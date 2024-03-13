Padma Awardees of Odisha to get Rs 25,000 Per Month

TNI Bureau: In a major announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today declared that each Padma Awardees of the State would be given Rs 25,000 per month.

As per the press release of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Padma Award (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri) is the country’s glorious civilian honour. This honour is given to individuals who have brought glory to the country in various fields.

As the Padma awardees have enhanced the glory of Odisha through their talent and service and In recognition of their contribution to the society, Patnaik has decided to pay an honorarium of Rs 25,000 per month in their honor, the press release said.

This honorarium will be paid from the month of April this year, it added.