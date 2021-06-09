TNI Morning News Headlines – June 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 6019 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 831129, including 71312 active cases and 756641 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 796 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (531), Jajpur (406).

➡️ Odisha reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,123.

➡️ A low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & its neighbourhood around 11th June.

➡️ Monsoon to enter Odisha in next 2-3 Days.

➡️ Abhisek Mohapatra set to be Airlifted to Kolkata for ECMO Treatment.

➡️ Couple killed, 3 critically injured in road accident at Charichhaka in Boudh.

➡️ Berhampur Municipal Corporation becomes 1st ULB in India to give loan benefits to women under Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers Scheme.

➡️ Odisha-born Doctor Chittaranjan Joshi who resides in Australia provides 15 oxygen concentrators to Balangir District Headquarters Hospital.

India News

➡️ India follows the second place with 92,596 new COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 recoveries and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,90,89,069 including 12,31,415 active cases, 2,75,04,126 cured cases & 3,53,528 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.55%. Daily positivity rate stands at 4.66%.

➡️ Total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,01,93,563 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th June 2021 of which 19,85,967 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Former IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey appointed Election Commissioner: Notification.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 16 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Kanpur’s Sachendi area.

➡️ Congress to hold a nationwide protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country against rising in fuel prices.

➡️ Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station, Andheri Subway in Mumbai closed due to severe waterlogging.

➡️ Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on her third trip as part of Operation Samudra Setu II (Oxygen Express) brought in critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

➡️ World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast for FY22 To 8.3%.

➡️ Rupee opens on flat note, slips 1 paisa to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex advances 61.09 pts to 52,336.66 in opening session; Nifty inches 16.85 pts higher to 15,756.95.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 173.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.74 Million.

➡️ Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls killing of Muslim Family “Terrorist Attack”.

➡️ Death toll rises to 65 in Pakistan’s deadly train accident: Official.

➡️ China dismisses Donald Trump’s $10 Trillion compensation claim for Covid Spread.