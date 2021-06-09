TNI Morning News Headlines – June 9, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian Naval Ship Tarkash on her third trip as part of Operation Samudra Setu II (Oxygen Express) brought in critical medical supplies from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 6019 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 831129, including 71312 active cases and 756641 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 796 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (531), Jajpur (406).

➡️ Odisha reports 43 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Angul, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,123.

➡️ A low pressure area likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & its neighbourhood around 11th June.

➡️ Monsoon to enter Odisha in next 2-3 Days.

➡️ Abhisek Mohapatra set to be Airlifted to Kolkata for ECMO Treatment.

➡️ Couple killed, 3 critically injured in road accident at Charichhaka in Boudh.

➡️ Berhampur Municipal Corporation becomes 1st ULB in India to give loan benefits to women under Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers Scheme.

➡️ Odisha-born Doctor Chittaranjan Joshi who resides in Australia provides 15 oxygen concentrators to Balangir District Headquarters Hospital.

India News

➡️ India follows the second place with 92,596 new COVID19 cases, 1,62,664 recoveries and 2219 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,90,89,069 including 12,31,415 active cases, 2,75,04,126 cured cases & 3,53,528 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 94.55%. Daily positivity rate stands at 4.66%.

➡️ Total of 23,90,58,360 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,01,93,563 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th June 2021 of which 19,85,967 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Former IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey appointed Election Commissioner: Notification.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: 16 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Kanpur’s Sachendi area.

➡️ Congress to hold a nationwide protest on June 11 in front of petrol pumps across the country against rising in fuel prices.

➡️ Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station, Andheri Subway in Mumbai closed due to severe waterlogging.

➡️ World Bank cuts India’s growth forecast for FY22 To 8.3%.

➡️ Rupee opens on flat note, slips 1 paisa to 72.90 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex advances 61.09 pts to 52,336.66 in opening session; Nifty inches 16.85 pts higher to 15,756.95.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 173.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.74 Million.

➡️ Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls killing of Muslim Family “Terrorist Attack”.

➡️ Death toll rises to 65 in Pakistan’s deadly train accident: Official.

➡️ China dismisses Donald Trump’s $10 Trillion compensation claim for Covid Spread.

 

